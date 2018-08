As the summer is close to its end, it’s time to review the biggest Fall 2018 trends. From the big comeback of the ‘80s extravaganza to the innovative perspective of the future, take a look at the fashion forecast for the upcoming season.

Exaggerated Fringe

Get ready to party in some extra-glamorous fringed pieces. Designers such as Carolina Herrera, Proenza Schouler, Givenchy and Roberto Cavalli championed this trend on their runway shows.