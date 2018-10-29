Ever since 1995, the biggest supermodels are gracing Victoria’s Secret runways. Besides the sultry lingerie pieces and model’s flawless bodies, there is another thing you can’t overlook. Victoria’s Secret runway hair has become a hot topic with numberless online tutorials on how to copy the company’s signature sexy hairstyles. We rounded up the best Victoria’s Secret hairstyles of all time for you to feast your eyes on.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell was walking for Victoria’s Secret from the beginning of the cult runway shows. We still can’t get over this glamorous high pony topped with a dazzling accessory. Who would love to see this beauty on Victoria’s Secret runway again? She is 48, but looks just as good as she did in her 20s, so why not!?