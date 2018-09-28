The Best Supermodel Moments From SS 2019 PFW

Besides bespoke designs, SS 2019 PFW offered some of the best supermodel moments during the fashion month. You don’t get to see the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid on every fashion show on the schedule. So, when they appear on the runway, it’s a moment to remember. Here are our favorite supermodel appearances on the runway from SS 2019 PFW.

Karlie Kloss at SS 2019 Off-White

We didn’t get to see this beauty on most of the SS 2019 PFW shows, but she was absolutely dominating the runway at Off-White. Virgil Abloh was one of the designers who managed to turn his latest show into a supermodel spectacle. Karlie Kloss looked fierce while rocking the trendiest print of the moment. We bet those sheer snakeskin print pants are going to be everywhere in Spring 2019.