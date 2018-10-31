The term supermodel was practically invented in the 90s. This was a decade of excessive glamour led by the original “Big Five” that included Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christie Turlington, and Tatjana Patitz, later replaced by Claudia Schiffer. Kate Moss was the last to join this original supermodel group that became “The Big Six.” In addition to the OG supermodels, there were more successful models who gained worldwide fame with their runway appearances and lucrative contracts with major brands. We present to you the 90s supermodels that still look as hot as ever.

Naomi Campbell

One of the most iconic models of all time, Naomi Campbell still looks as hot as ever. The ageless beauty is still not giving up on the runway. Major brands including Versace and Louis Vuitton occasionally invite her to be a part of their luxury fashion shows.