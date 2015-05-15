The 10 Hottest Pink Looks From NYFW 2018

It’s majesty the color Pink, has come a long way. From Barbie’s signature to millennial’s favorite, designers and fashionistas still can’t get enough of this universally flattering hue. We had our eyes on everything pink during NYFW and here are our top picks:

Rodarte

The brand’s Spring 2019 runway presentation was full of pink details from blooming floral headpieces to clothing pieces. One of our favorite pink looks from NYFW 2018 is this romantic yet sexy dress by Rodarte. The intricate ruffled design is so Instagrammable, that we can’t wait to see it on our feed. Pink, Instagrammable and see-through – what else to wish for!?