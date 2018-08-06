Target Launched Two Size-Inclusive Labels

Everyone knows that once you walk in Target, you won’t come out empty-handed. The retailer is now making your shopping experience even better with the upcoming releases. Target’s representatives confirmed that the department store is launching three new brands. This has been an amazing year for them, with many updates especially in the clothing and makeup sections. Thanks to the new innovations, the retailer is trying to deliver more diverse and inclusive products, so that every customer can find what they’re looking for.



All of the three new labels are exclusive to Target and meant to bring a fresh, fashionable vibe in a wide range of sizes. Wild Fable is all about women’s clothing, Original Use will deliver men’s clothing, while Heydey is a tech line. The first two will satisfy the needs of trendy young males and females with their fashion-forward designs. Another huge reveal is the size-inclusive character of the fashion items, which proves that Target cares about all of their shoppers.

“We’ve been on a journey to reimagine our portfolio of owned and exclusive brands for more than a year now, and we’ve built a ton of momentum with guests of all ages. We’re thrilled to add Wild Fable, Original Use, and Heyday to our mix, giving our younger guests relevant, inspiring products they’ll only find at Target.”- said the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, Mark Tritton.

According to the press release, Wild Fable offers “young women’s apparel, accessories and shoes perfect to mix and match, all for less than $40 per piece”. We are all already familiar with the affordable character of Target’s offerings. When it comes to Wild Fable and Original Use you can be sure that you won’t sacrifice fashion or quality because of the inexpensive character. Wild Fable’s sizes will start at 0 and range up to 26W. Since all of the pieces will be under $40, you’ll be able to score some affordable trendy pieces without going bankrupt. Many young adults have a limited budget. Target took this into consideration when creating the prices.

Original Use will deliver men’s clothing and footwear, with prices once again ranging from $10 to $40. The designs will be available in both Big and Tall sizes so that every fashionable guy can find his perfect fit.

Wild Fable, Original Use, and Heydey are already available online at target.com and Target stores. The two labels will release around 700 items, including clothing, shoes, jewelry, and accessories.

Photo Credit: Target