Supermodel Straight Brow Tutorial

Bold, straight brows have always been a classic addition to any beauty look. They have been sported by some of the most iconic faces from Audrey Hepburn and Brooke Shields, all the way up to today’s supermodels such as Rosie Huntington-Whitley and Kendall Jenner. Its a fairly simple look to achieve, so watch this tutorial as I guide you through the process, and read below for a step-by-step. The big tip here is to fill in the space where your natural arch is and leave just a slight arch on the tail end of your brow.

What You Will Need:

1.) An eyebrow brush like this one by Makeup Forever

Get This Brush For $12.00 Here.

2.) A heavily pigmented eyebrow pencil.

I used this one from Nudestix that includes a clear mascara and it’s my new favorite. (I used ash brown on myself)

Get This Brow Pencil For $24.00 Here.

Step 1: Brush brows up then straight across with the eyebrow brush.

Step 2: Fill in any sparse areas with your eyebrow pencil

Step 3: Connect the bottom inside corner of your brow to just between

your natural arch and the tail end of your brow using your pencil.

Step 4: Blend in your pencil with your eyebrow brush.

Step 5: Brush apply clear brow gel in an upward motion for the inside of the brow

and straight across for the rest of the brow.

