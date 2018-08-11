Sultry Mesh Looks We Want To Steal From Stars

This summer marks the return of another trend from the past. If you remember the mesh tops you rocked back in the 90’s, you’ll know what we’re talking about. The infamous mesh see-through pieces are back, and this time in the form of dresses, tops, shorts and so much more. Stars are, of course, the first ones to rock new trends. Swipe through the pictures below to see how you can work it too.

Ella Eyre

The popular singer is known for her edgy looks that are always hot as hell. She managed to pull off fabulous gold metallic pants with a sheer mesh top.