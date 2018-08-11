Celebrities Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

Sultry Mesh Looks We Want To Steal From Stars

By Updated on

This summer marks the return of another trend from the past. If you remember the mesh tops you rocked back in the 90’s, you’ll know what we’re talking about. The infamous mesh see-through pieces are back, and this time in the form of dresses, tops, shorts and so much more. Stars are, of course, the first ones to rock new trends. Swipe through the pictures below to see how you can work it too.

Ella Eyre

Sultry-Mesh-Looks-We-Want-To-Steal-From-Stars-Ella Eyre
Photo Credit: @ellaeyre/Instagram

The popular singer is known for her edgy looks that are always hot as hell. She managed to pull off fabulous gold metallic pants with a sheer mesh top.

Prev Page1 of 16

Recent Posts

Sultry Mesh Looks We Want To Steal From Stars

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

Sultry Mesh Looks We Want To Steal From Stars

This summer marks the return of another trend from the past. If you remember the mesh tops you rocked back in the 90's, you'll know what we're talking about. The infamous mesh see-through pieces are...

Gisele & Doutzen Star In Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2018 Ads

Celebrities Fashion

Gisele & Doutzen Star In Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2018 Ads

Stuart Weitzman is one of those brands that never disappoint with their campaigns. Each season we get overly excited to see their super-innovative ads that are literally out of this world. So far, the label...

Hello Kitty & Converse Collaborate On A Fun Collection

Fashion

Hello Kitty & Converse Collaborate On A Fun Collection

Sneaker collabs just keep getting better. The latest exciting street drop brings together the popular star Hello Kitty and the cult sneaker brand Converse. The brand will release a Hello Kitty footwear and apparel collection...

Aerie Casts Non-Models for Its New Lingerie Campaign

Fashion

Aerie Casts Non-Models for Its New Lingerie Campaign

Aerie was one of the first brands to hop on the body positivity movement four years ago. While many brands nowadays take advantage of diversity and body positivity to boost their sales, for Aerie isn't...

Staying Neutral

Fashion

Staying Neutral

  Summer is on it's way out soon and fall is going to start making an appearance. How do you balance the lingering heat with fall style? Simple, just stay neutral. Neutral colors such as...