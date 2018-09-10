Sultry Latex Celeb Looks To Look As Hot As Possible

What other fabric says “sexy” better than latex? This material is so hot, no matter how you wear it. Celebrities love anything PVC-related. These body-hugging ensembles are their favorite, starting with dresses and tops, to skirts and pants. Get a cue from these sultry looks below on how to style your shiny pieces.

Sara Sampaio

The gorgeous model showed her mile-long legs in a sultry mini ensemble in a black color. The high classy stiletto heels only add an edgy finishing vibe to the look.