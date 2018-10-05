Sultry Center Slit Is The New Side Slit According To Stars

If you love bold fashion choices but you are tired of the thigh-high side slit, there is a new way to show some leg. Celebrities are now making a statement by donning a center slit. You can play it safe and choose a look with a small but sultry slit, or go all the way up. Take a cue from these bold stars who are obsessed with rocking toned legs in daring ensembles.

Izabel Goulart

The long-legged supermodel ditched the side slit for an even more glamorous edition. Iza chose a stunning black glitzy two-piece ensemble with a daring center opening on the skirt.