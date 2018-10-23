Sultry Bustier Dresses Delivered By Stars

Bustier dresses are the next hot trend among celebrities. If more than one of your favorite stars wear something, it will soon be everywhere. All the fashionistas out there who blindly follow new trends should shop for a bustier ensemble as soon as possible. If you have an upcoming happening where you have to stand out, there is no better way to do it. Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Ashley Graham all opted for daring outfits that are not for the weak-hearted.

Flip through the images below for more bustier inspiration.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski is literally a goddess in this sheer floor-length bustier dress. The bikini model never shies away from showing extra skin during red-carpet appearances.