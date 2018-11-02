Each year, the Victoria’s Secret fashion show gets better and better. We’re only weeks away from the big event, which means it’s time to recap the hottest moments throughout the years. These catwalk looks feature your favorite supermodels including Naomi, Tyra, Candice, Adriana, Alessandra and many more. We’ll even remind you of the opulent Fantasy Bras, all worth millions of dollars. Swipe through the pictures below for a trip down memory lane.

Candice’s huge golden wings are so iconic that they are a part of the very best runway looks from Victoria’s Secret ever. This angel is so hot she could melt the entire audience with her sultry walk.