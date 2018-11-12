Sultriest Naked Dresses From Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet

We might be a month away from the official airing date of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show, but there’s still so much to talk to until then. As the Angels wrapped the filming, they all dressed up in hot ensembles and hit the pink carpet. It is a given that the VS after-party will feature numerous sexy editions. This year, veterans such as Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo proved once again that they have so much more left to show. Returnees and newcomers didn’t fail to amaze as well. Check out the most naked fashion moments from the 2018 pink carpet.



Elsa Hosk

This year’s biggest star, Elsa Hosk wore a revealing mini black number. The Swedish beauty had the honors to wear the Fantasy Bra, so she had plenty to celebrate after the show.