Staying Neutral

Summer is on it’s way out soon and fall is going to start making an appearance. How do you balance the lingering heat with fall style? Simple, just stay neutral. Neutral colors such as beige, nude, taupe, camel, and even gold, are colors that just about anyone can wear and also appropriate for just about any season, but especially the fall months. I wore this linen-blend two piece set with taupe stripes while roaming around the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica Recently. Having lunch, coffee, shopping, and it got so many compliments. I paired it with my new Chloe bag that I had been eyeing for some time, and some super comfy platform heels. I have actually never worn this color much in the past, but during my hunt for more pieces, I found some cool ones that you can shop as well to keep your summer to fall style transition seamless.

Get My Look

This nude striped set also comes with a red stripe option.

Get The Top For $9.99 Here.

Get The Skirt For $11.99 Here

Get This Small Chloé Faye Day Bag For $1,850 Here.