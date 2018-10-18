Statement Making Coats You Need in Your Wardrobe this Fall & Winter

The cooler temps are here, and that means it’s time to get trendy with some winter wear!

I, personally am a collector of coats. I’m NOT ashamed to say that on my most recent closet clean out, I took something like 40, yes 4-0 coats out of my closet to sell and make room for the new!

A good jacket or coat can make just about any outfit complete or take it from bland to exceptional, especially if it’s a statement coat. We have the black coats and the beige coats that are our “go-to’s” for day to day, but we all need a couple of statement coats that you can put on with just about anything that will be sure to get a compliment or two. Flip through the pages below to shop the TWENTY amazing statement coats that you need in your wardrobe this fall and winter. Your only fashion dilemma here will be choosing which one(s) to put in your shopping cart.

Alice and Oliva $1,495.00