There are so many ways to be sexy and sensual without showing too much. Celebrities are loving a new trend, the one where they wear sheer shirts and tops to spice things up. Next time you want to add a sultry vibe to your look, check out these photos of the trendiest stars.

Dua Lipa

The young British star has a style worth admiring. When she’s not out there setting new trends, she treats us with semi-naked ensembles on Instagram.