Stars Are Celebrating The End Of Summer With Sexy Floral Looks

Nothing says “summer” better than a fierce floral print. Your favorite celebrities are completely obsessed with this print. And what’s even better they are all adding sultry vibes to their looks by showing a lot of skin. Take a cue from names such as Taylor Hill, Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, and more on how to style your florals to celebrate the end of summer.

Romee Strijd

The long-legged beauty flaunted one of the top fashion trends of the summer. Romee showed some skin in a two-piece floral set and the whole look is golden.