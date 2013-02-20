Sparkle With One Of The Hottest Fall Trends

Glitz, glam, sparkle, and gleam. These are a few of my favorite things!

Many like to associate all of the sparkly fashions with the holidays.
Not me. I will shimmy around in shimmery things year round, so that makes me super
grateful about all of the sparkle that I saw on the Fall/Winter 2018 runways. Tom Ford, Balmain, Dolce and many more leading labels incorporated sequins into their collections for this season. Below I have curated a few outfits inspired from the runways for you to shop now and get ahead of the game!

Here are pieces you can purchase to re-create a look from the Saint Laurent AW 2018 collection.

Get The Sequin Top For $75.00 Here.

Get The Sequin Shorts For $45.00 Here.

Get The Plaid Coat For $103.00 Here.

Get The Striped T-Shirt For $24.50 Here.

Get The Black Booties For $212.95 Here.

Pages: 1 2 3

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music, but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place sometimes! I have always been in front of the camera, but felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how it started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help them be their best fashion forward self they can be.