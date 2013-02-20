Sparkle With One Of The Hottest Fall Trends

Glitz, glam, sparkle, and gleam. These are a few of my favorite things!

Many like to associate all of the sparkly fashions with the holidays.

Not me. I will shimmy around in shimmery things year round, so that makes me super

grateful about all of the sparkle that I saw on the Fall/Winter 2018 runways. Tom Ford, Balmain, Dolce and many more leading labels incorporated sequins into their collections for this season. Below I have curated a few outfits inspired from the runways for you to shop now and get ahead of the game!

Here are pieces you can purchase to re-create a look from the Saint Laurent AW 2018 collection.

Get The Sequin Top For $75.00 Here.

Get The Sequin Shorts For $45.00 Here.

Get The Plaid Coat For $103.00 Here.

Get The Striped T-Shirt For $24.50 Here.

Get The Black Booties For $212.95 Here.