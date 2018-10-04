Bigger is better this fall, when it comes to jewelry.

One thing that we can’t help but notice with this season’s trends is the statement jewelry. From oversized pieces to chain links and funky shapes, you are going to have plenty of ways to finalize any outfit this fall with a bang! All of the big names such as Saint Laurent, Loewe, Chloe, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Jacquemus brought their accessory A-game to the AW 2018 runways and gave us one more thing to look forward to this fall. Browse below to see all of the fantastic statement pieces that we chose for you to shop. Good luck choosing!

NECKLACES

ALEXANDER WANG $395.00

SCHIELD $290.00

ROBERT LEE MORRIS $95.00

BAUBLE BAR $58.00

BAUBLE BAR $52.00