Size Does Matter: Statement Jewelry Is Trending This Fall

Bigger is better this fall, when it comes to jewelry.

One thing that we can’t help but notice with this season’s trends is the statement jewelry. From oversized pieces to chain links and funky shapes, you are going to have plenty of ways to finalize any outfit this fall with a bang!  All of the big names such as Saint Laurent, Loewe, Chloe, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Jacquemus brought their accessory A-game to the AW 2018 runways and gave us one more thing to look forward to this fall. Browse below to see all of the fantastic statement pieces that we chose for you to shop. Good luck choosing!

NECKLACES

ALEXANDER WANG $395.00

SCHIELD $290.00

ROBERT LEE MORRIS $95.00

BAUBLE BAR $58.00

BAUBLE BAR $52.00

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.