Simple Kate Moss Inspired Eye Makeup Tutorial
Kate Moss has always had a look of her own.
A little glam mixed with a little tomboy and grit, her eye makeup
often has this “slept in” look to it. This Kate Moss inspired look is very simple to achieve, and I am showing you how below along with
the products I used.
STEPS
1. Prime entire eyelid using Tom Ford Brush #13 eyeshadow brush and the “prime” shade from Charlotte Tilbury’s Dolce Vita eyeshadow palette
2. Line the eye using Tom Ford’s contour eye brush #12 and the “smoke” shade in the Charlotte Tilbury Dolce Vita Palette. First apply the shadow then blend it out with your brush.
3. Apply two coats of Mascara. I used Dior Show Mascara.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Matte Contour Tutorial
FOLLOW OUR YouTube CHANNEL FOR MORE BEAUTY AND FASHION HOW TO’S