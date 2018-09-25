Simple Kate Moss Inspired Eye Makeup Tutorial

Kate Moss has always had a look of her own.

A little glam mixed with a little tomboy and grit, her eye makeup

often has this “slept in” look to it.  This Kate Moss inspired look is very simple to achieve, and I am showing you how below along with

the products I used.

STEPS
1. Prime entire eyelid using Tom Ford Brush #13 eyeshadow brush and the “prime” shade from Charlotte Tilbury’s Dolce Vita eyeshadow palette
 
2. Line the eye using Tom Ford’s contour eye brush #12 and the “smoke” shade in the Charlotte Tilbury Dolce Vita Palette. First apply the shadow then blend it out with your brush.
3. Apply two coats of Mascara. I used Dior Show Mascara.

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music, but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place sometimes! I have always been in front of the camera, but felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how it started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help them be their best fashion forward self they can be.