Celebrities are already going crazy over neon daring colors, making them work in every possible way. Take a cue from stars such as Kylie Jenner, Joan Smalls, Dua Lipa and more on how to pull off this huge trend.

Kourtney Kardashian

The oldest Kardashian sister is like wine, only looks better with time. She flaunted a fabulous neon one-piece that perfectly showed all her curves.