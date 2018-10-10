Sexiest-Red-Carpet-Moments-At-The-AMAs-You-Have-To-See

Last night’s American Music Awards proved why it is one of the most highly-anticipated music events of the year. Your favorite stars delivered so many fierce red-carpet moments that you’ll want to see every single one. The night was full of electric performances and celebration of talent. But another thing that got our attention is the fashion choices of celebrities. So, we rounded up some of the sexiest looks from last night’s event that you should really see for yourself.



Jennifer Lopez

The stunning JLo never misses a chance to make a bold fashion statement. A red-carpet event is not quite the same without this fierce lady. For last night’s AMAs, the singer donned a fabulous hot pink dress with both a plunging neckline and a high slit.