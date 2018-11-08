The Sexiest Models to Ever Walk a Victoria’s Secret Show

While we’re waiting for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret show to air on December 2, we made a list of the sexiest long-legged beauties that have walked the brand’s catwalk. All of these gorgeous faces are among the most popular models of all time. From Naomi Campbell to Miranda Kerr to Tyra Banks, feast your eyes on these jaw-dropping figures.

Heidi Klum

Sexiest Models To Ever Walk A Victoria’s Secret Show heidi klum

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Heidi Klum first walked the Victoria’s Secret runway in 1997 and retired in 2009. The German beauty wore the Fantasy Bra three times in 1991, 2001 and 2003.

Written by Martina Todorovska
Martina Todorovska is a content contributor for fashionisers.com and a full-time freelancer focused on the fields of fashion and beauty. What started as a way to stay busy and updated with fashion trends, turned out the be the job of her dreams. She is a graduated Doctor of Dental Medicine and currently finishing her Master Studies.