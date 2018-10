Celebrities always opt for bold fashion choices, even on their wedding day. These stars wore fabulous gowns, each with a sexy twist. Check out which popular names looked beyond stunning on their big day.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia and her husband Joe tied the knot in Florida back in 2015. The “Modern Family” star is one of the sexiest women on earth, so she looked even hotter in the luxury Zuhair Murad bridal dress.