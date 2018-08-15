After the major success of the first Selena Gomez x Coach collection, the brand announced the second one in March. Six months later, they’re releasing every single piece of the latest collaboration. Unlike the debut one, this marks a first ready-to-wear line designed by the singer herself. The 26-year-old star created an array of amazing bags, leather goods, and clothing pieces. She and Stuart Vevers worked closely in delivering styles that feature both the signature vibe of Coach and her chic style.



Just like the previous line, Gomez made sure to include a positive, empowering message. The whole theme of the collection is “Not perfect, always me”, which is embroidered on a number of designs in the singer’s handwriting. Selena and Vevers reworked some of the most popular Coach handbag silhouettes and added a personal touch. The exclusive drop also features two new styles: Trail Bag and Bond Bag. All of the bags and accessories come in a cool color wave. Millennial pink, white, black, and burgundy are just a part of the hues that will perfectly upgrade your fall wardrobe.

“I’m so proud of the collection. What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning. I love the Trail bag. I like seeing everything I have in my purse. It is great if I am heading out to dinner real quick. It is so convenient and fashionable. Very classy. The Belt Bag is so cute. To me, it is practical in a way that everyone can enjoy. It is an instant you-should-have-it-in-your-closet kind of thing and takes wherever you go.”- Gomez told Vogue.

The young star and Coach gave a first look at the exclusive collection just one week ago. We were already in love with everything we saw, but now things got even better. Every single piece is the dream of a young fashionista. Gomez continued the beloved trend of slip dresses, skirts, and romantic tops, that Stuart made popular. To keep you warm in the following seasons, Coach and the singer are also releasing super-cute sweaters in the most perfect pastel color range. Cardigans, bomber jackets, pretty hoodies, are some of the designs that will soon become staples in the closets of many ladies thanks to the strong feminine feels. This time, the designer and the singer decided to switch the popular Coach dinosaur with a bunny-rabbit detail.

The Selena Gomez x Coach line will be released globally on August 31. Starting from today, all of the die-hard Selena Gomez fans also have the option to pre-order the collection.