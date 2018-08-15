Celebrities Fashion

Selena Gomez x Coach Second Capsule Collection

By Updated on

After the major success of the first Selena Gomez x Coach collection, the brand announced the second one in March. Six months later, they’re releasing every single piece of the latest collaboration. Unlike the debut one, this marks a first ready-to-wear line designed by the singer herself. The 26-year-old star created an array of amazing bags, leather goods, and clothing pieces. She and Stuart Vevers worked closely in delivering styles that feature both the signature vibe of Coach and her chic style.

Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-bags
Photo Credit: @selenagomez/Instagram
Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-bags
Photo Credit: @selenagomez/Instagram

Just like the previous line, Gomez made sure to include a positive, empowering message. The whole theme of the collection is “Not perfect, always me”, which is embroidered on a number of designs in the singer’s handwriting. Selena and Vevers reworked some of the most popular Coach handbag silhouettes and added a personal touch. The exclusive drop also features two new styles: Trail Bag and Bond Bag. All of the bags and accessories come in a cool color wave. Millennial pink, white, black, and burgundy are just a part of the hues that will perfectly upgrade your fall wardrobe.

Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-handbag
Photo Credit: Coach
Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-bag
Photo Credit: Coach
Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-bag
Photo Credit: Coach

“I’m so proud of the collection. What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning. I love the Trail bag. I like seeing everything I have in my purse. It is great if I am heading out to dinner real quick. It is so convenient and fashionable. Very classy. The Belt Bag is so cute. To me, it is practical in a way that everyone can enjoy. It is an instant you-should-have-it-in-your-closet kind of thing and takes wherever you go.”- Gomez told Vogue.

Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-wallet
Photo Credit: Coach
Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-jacket
Photo Credit: Coach
Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-sweater
Photo Credit: Coach

The young star and Coach gave a first look at the exclusive collection just one week ago. We were already in love with everything we saw, but now things got even better. Every single piece is the dream of a young fashionista. Gomez continued the beloved trend of slip dresses, skirts, and romantic tops, that Stuart made popular. To keep you warm in the following seasons, Coach and the singer are also releasing super-cute sweaters in the most perfect pastel color range. Cardigans, bomber jackets, pretty hoodies, are some of the designs that will soon become staples in the closets of many ladies thanks to the strong feminine feels. This time, the designer and the singer decided to switch the popular Coach dinosaur with a bunny-rabbit detail.

Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-dress
Photo Credit: Coach
Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-skirt
Photo Credit: Coach
Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-sweater
Photo Credit: Coach

The Selena Gomez x Coach line will be released globally on August 31. Starting from today, all of the die-hard Selena Gomez fans also have the option to pre-order the collection.

Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-top
Photo Credit: Coach
Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-hoodie
Photo Credit: Coach
Selena-Gomez-x-Coach-Second-Collection-pants
Photo Credit: Coach

Recent Posts

10 Hottest Steals of The Week

Perfumes & Makeup shopping

10 Hottest Steals of The Week

This week we were on a mission to bring fresh vibes into your life! We found the best deals for perfumes with breezy, fresh notes that will rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. Slide through...

Blake Lively’s Most Seductive Outfits Ever

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Trends

Blake Lively’s Most Seductive Outfits Ever

The queen of fashion, Blake Lively knows how to turn every single clothing piece into a sensation. Although this mega-popular star doesn't have a stylist like most do, she is still one of the best-dressed...

Selena Gomez x Coach Second Capsule Collection

Celebrities Fashion

Selena Gomez x Coach Second Capsule Collection

After the major success of the first Selena Gomez x Coach collection, the brand announced the second one in March. Six months later, they’re releasing every single piece of the latest collaboration. Unlike the debut...

Urban Decay Is Showing “Real Skin” on Instagram

Perfumes & Makeup

Urban Decay Is Showing “Real Skin” on Instagram

Flawless skin is an unwritten Insta rule when it comes to the world of makeup. Going through your feed you can't help but wonder what's the secret behind the Insta perfect skin. The beauty gurus...

Virgil Abloh, Nike & Serena Williams Team Up For “Queen Collection”

Celebrities Fashion

Virgil Abloh, Nike & Serena Williams Team Up For “Queen Collection”

When Off-White first hinted at a Nike collaboration during the weekend, no one expected such a major deal. The two brands finally revealed that they’ve been working on an exclusive line inspired by no other...