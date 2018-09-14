See-Through Fabrics Rule NYFW 2018

NYFW we can see through you! It’s safe to say that celebrities deserve all the credit when it comes to promoting sheer racy pieces. Just when you thought that you’ve seen enough see-through ensembles on the red carpet, designers surprise us with more daring creations. The sheer trend was alive and well at NYFW 2018. Here are some of our favorite sheer looks that we can’t wait to see on celebs and fashionistas.

DAKUN X Liu Yong At Fashion Palette

The Chinese designer spiced up his Spring 2019 collection with trending PVC fabric. This unexpected material rose to fame in the world of high fashion after many luxury designers among which Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel gave their stamp of approval. In sync with the latest trends, Liu Yong offered chic PVC coats to keep you safe from the rain and ultra-fashionable at the same time. This youthful look was one of our favorites!