Royal Members Who Have Broken Fashion Traditions and Rules

Royal members have a conservative dress code, but even they dare to break established fashion traditions and rules. In this modern time, younger generations of royals don’t feel like following every royal fashion rule. Take a look at the royal members who didn’t bother to get the Queen’s stamp of approval when it comes to their outfits. We bring you Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle and more royal members who have broken fashion tradition and rules.



Princess Eugenie Chose a Non-British Designer For Her Second Wedding Dress

Princess Eugenie tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank on 12 October 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. The bride and the groom had to follow a lot of royal rules, but Princess Eugenie decided to pass on one. Up until now, every royal bride wore wedding gowns designed by British designers. However, Princess Eugenie stunned in a bespoke blush gown designed by the American designer Zac Posen. Princess Eugenie also went against royal tradition by opting for a blush instead of a white dress.