Rihanna Brings Savage x Fenty To NYFW

Whatever Rihanna does, it becomes an instant hit. This amazing, multitalented lady can do whatever she sets her mind on. Whether she’s breaking records by selling music albums or setting new standards in the beauty industry, Bag Gal always has a new project up her sleeve. For a while now, Riri’s main goal has been empowering women in many different ways. First, she dropped Fenty Beauty and the Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation in an astounding number of 40 shades. Shortly after that, the entrepreneur launched her own lingerie line Savage x Fenty with an extremely extensive number of designs for ladies of all colors and sizes. Now she decided to bless us with the best news ever. Savage is coming to New York Fashion Week this September reportedly with the label’s Fall 2018 collection.

Rihanna is making a comeback on the runways, one year after conquering them with her Puma collaboration. Savage x Fenty is set to present their collection on Wednesday, September 12. The event will happen at 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn, New York. The Bajan beauty still hasn’t revealed the exact location of the happening, but you can bet it will be something good. New York Fashion Week just got three times better. The lingerie brand will bring a closure to the week-long events that will start on September 6.

When Riri launched Savage x Fenty back in May, she delivered a range of gorgeous styles, all in a very extended size range. Once fans complained that the sizing chart still needs improvements, the queen replied that they will soon get what they were asking for. Diversity and inclusivity are the top two principles of all Rihanna-owned companies.

“Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves. I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty.”- the singer told Vogue back in May.

This season huge designer names such as Tory Burch, Calvin Klein, Jason Wu, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors will also present at NYFW. Marc Jacobs will show his collection right before Riri at 6 p.m. Keep your eyes open for more updates. The new drop by Savage will most definitely be every girl’s dream. You can expect a very diverse happening with, probably, models of different colors and sizes.

Photo Credit: @savagexfenty/Instagram