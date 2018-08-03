Resort Wear Guide

Planning a last minute tropical getaway before summer’s end? Not sure what to pack? Allow me to help. I am planning an end of summer trip to Mexico, and naturally I am planning out my wardrobe for the trip, starting with my resort wear. So, I figure why not make a few wardrobe recommendations for you also. A coverup, caftan, or sarong just does not cut it when hanging around luxe resort towns. You’re going to want something with a bit more “snazz” for the oceanside dinners at sunset, and post dinner margaritas and dancing. Straw hats have made quite the appearance this summer, and are a must for any tropical environment. Why not protect your skin while looking stylish? Pair that up with the equally popular polka dot or floral print wrap or sarong style skirt, and statement blouse- preferably off the shoulder, and you are ready to enjoy the vacation perks of the resort life!

My Look

I am obsessed with this sarong skirt from Jacquemus. They did two versions of it, one with a floral brocade, in contrasting nude, and then this one with embroidered polka dots sewn on all over. They kept the length classy and made the skirt really low in the front for a little sexy mid-drift. I paired it with a black statement sleeved off the shoulder top, a black straw boater hat, and then platform heels to complete the look.

Get This Boater Hat For $40.00 Here.

Get This Black Top For $55.00 Here.

Get This Sarong Skirt For $270.00 Here.

Get These Platform Heels For $69.95 Here.

Get This O-Ring Bag For $19.90 Here.