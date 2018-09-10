Ralph Lauren Fall 2018 RTW Collection at NYFW

Friday was a big day in the history of fashion. One of the most iconic designers and his label celebrated their 50th anniversary. Yes, we’re talking about the all-American fashion guru Ralph Lauren, who’s been taking care of your style for half a century. This is such a huge milestone, that the designer decided to celebrate it in the most opulent possible way.

The Fall 2018 runway was set at one of New York’s most popular attractions, Central Park. Lauren hired luxury white trolleys to bring his celebrity guests to the venue, then treated them with cocktails. The whole space was surrounded with huge screens, which showed short videos from the history of the fashion house. As expected, Ralph didn’t play around with the guest list. Every single star you can imagine was present to pay homage to his rich epic career. Oprah Winfrey started the night with a touching speech, while names such as Blake Lively, Hilary Clinton, Jessica Chastain, Priyanka Chopra, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Robert De Niro followed the event from the first rows. A number of other designers came to support the person they’ve always admired including Michael Kors, Diane Von Furstenberg, Donna Karan, Vera Wang and more.

“This is about the world. It’s about change. It’s about all kinds of people, all kinds of countries. This is an inspiration of what I feel is happening with young people that are individual and love individuality. I think young women and men love the fact of anti-fashion fashion. I was totally inspired to do this. It’s vintage, it’s an individual, eclectic, one-of-a-kind type of thing. And it has nothing to do with trends of the moment. It has to do with an individual being who you want to be and wearing what you want to wear.”- said Lauren during the preview of the collection.

The Fall 2018 collection is iconic in so many ways. It embodies all the features that made Ralph Lauren so timeless throughout the past 50 years. This is not the fast-fashion that everyone is used to seeing all the time. The designs were all about legacy and presenting a line that will stay fashionable in the following 50 years. As a perfect mix of all things trendy and classic, Lauren managed to deliver an array of looks that focused on all-American recognizable fabrics. Denim, plaids, patchwork, signature knit sweaters, velvet, are the staples in his Fall 2018 presentation.

Lauren paid tribute to both diversity and family by presenting the women’s, menswear and kids Fall 2018 collections at the same time with models of different ages and skin tones. In the end, he did that victorious strut down the runway, that was welcomed with a standing ovation.

Photo Credit: Getty Images