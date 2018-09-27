Prairie Style Trending

Prairie style is one of the hottest fall trends and it’s actually something we have seen quite a bit of already this year.

Think of Prairie style as Romantic style’s fashion sister. There are similarities, but still two different vibes. We saw a lot of

both this spring and even last, and I’m pretty happy it did not want to leave the trending world just yet, because I love it!

Scroll through below to shop 10 great prairie style pieces I selected for just about anyone’s budget.

Zimmerman $2,650 

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music, but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place sometimes! I have always been in front of the camera, but felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how it started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help them be their best fashion forward self they can be.