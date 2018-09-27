Prairie style is one of the hottest fall trends and it’s actually something we have seen quite a bit of already this year.



Think of Prairie style as Romantic style’s fashion sister. There are similarities, but still two different vibes. We saw a lot of

both this spring and even last, and I’m pretty happy it did not want to leave the trending world just yet, because I love it!

Scroll through below to shop 10 great prairie style pieces I selected for just about anyone’s budget.

Zimmerman $2,650