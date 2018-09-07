This week’s outfit of the week is by my beloved brand, Zimmerman.

This Aussie label is known

for is romantic styles featuring such intricate details of lace, ruffles, and of course a good corset bodice every

now and again. Many styles resembling pieces that would have been seen in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s.

The Fall 2018 ready to wear collection took my breath away as usual, and I find myself picking out one look

that I will own from this collection. This is it. The baroque patterned suit with the temptress blouse is just jaw dropping.

I love the fit, the colors, the patterns, and mostly, the dramatic sleeves on that blouse.

You can shop this look right here, and if it’s a little out of your price range, that’s ok!

I sourced a beautiful patterned suit that will not disappoint!

ZIMMERMAN SUIT

Get The Blazer For $1,350.00 Here.

Get The Pants For $800.00 Here.

Get The Blouse For. $1,350.00 Here.

Get The Boots For $995.00 Here.

Get The Earring For $395.00 Here.