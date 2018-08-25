Outfit Of The Week 8/24/18

Tweed is about as timeless as it gets, and a classic style in the fashion world. Usually most

popular amongst Chanel lovers. With Karl Lagerfeld being a fan of the 60’s, he typically

goes for that 60’s look when he styles his models in his fine tweed pieces. In my outfit of the week

I channeled a little Chanel in my colorful tweed two piece skirt set. Shop below to get my look.

Get This River Island Tweed Set: Blazer For $170.00 Skirt $80.00

Get This Storets Tweed Set: Vest For $72.00 Skirt For $64.00

Get This Glamorous Tweed Set: Blazer For $72.00 Skirt For $46.00

Get This Rag & Bone Tweed Set: Blazer For $298.00 Skirt For $173.00

Get These Mango White Boots For $249.99 Here.