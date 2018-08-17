Outfit Of The Week 8/16/18

Is it a blazer? a dress? Neither. It’s a romper!

I remember wearing skorts as a young one, and this piece being very similar, made me super excited to relive a favorite fashion memory. It’s one of those throw-on and go pieces that’s still very stylish. I paired it with my favorite over -the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots, but you could put just about any shoe with this and it will work. I always feel that with an outfit that includes a blazer (or blazer looking piece in this case) it’s best to keep it chić with minimal accessories. See my picks below to get the same look.

Get This Black Wrap Style Blazer Romper For $39.00 Here.

Get This Double Breasted Blazer Style Romper For $143.00 Here.

Get This Blue Blazer Romper For $48.00 Here.

Get This Blazer Romper For $22.00 Here.

Get This Black Checked Blazer Romper For $35.00 Here.

Get These Black Marc Fisher Over The Knee Boots For $229.95 Here.

Get These Stuart Weitzman Hiline Over The Knee Boots For $558.60 Here.