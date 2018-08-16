Nicki Minaj Teams Up With Just Don on “Queen” Capsule

Nicki Minaj has a huge surprise for all of her loyal fans! The rapper worked closely with one of the most legendary street gurus to treat her fans with a piece of her style.

She cemented the status of a style icon with her avant-garde designer style choices. Besides flaunting designer pieces, the chart-topping rapper is a regular guest to the biggest fashion shows. Nicki doesn’t mess around, she sits front row and gets the best view on the fresh offerings from major fashion houses. The latest fashion gig for Nicki includes a capsule that celebrates her new studio album, Queen.



Earlier this week, the star marked the release of Queen with a video for its opening song, “Ganja Burn.” She also teamed up with Don C, famous streetwear designer, and Kanye West associate to celebrate the album release with style. The designer has also worked closely with Nike and Air Jordan on many drops. He understands streetwear and is guilty of delivering pieces that instantly win the hearts of the street crowd. The Nicki x Just Don capsule consists of seven t-shirts, all of them honoring her latest album. The collection is a blend of Just Don’s sporty approach to design and Nicki Minaj’s New York roots. The color palette includes black, white, green, blue, and yellow.

The rapper’s Queen artwork could be seen on each of the t-shirt designs. The graphics include the star herself with the word “Queen” written on the front of the tees as well as references to her lyrics from “Ganja Burn.” “Kobe, KD, Kyrie! Pick a K,” she rhymes in honor of the NBA legends Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. Just Don used her rhymes as inspiration for some of the graphics on the tees.

Fans will receive a free digital copy of Nicki Minaj’s Queen album with every purchase. The Queens native made sure to offer her merch at very affordable prices, so every one of her fans would be able to buy it. Each t-shirt costs $35. The Nicki x Just Don capsule will drop on August 16.

Those interested in getting their hands on Nicki Minaj’s merch should visit her official Queen website, nickiminajqueen.com. Please note that this is a limited-edition capsule that will be available only until August 17. Nicki’s die-hard fans will have only one day to shop the cool graphic tees that celebrate her album Queen. Considering the affordable price point, you better set your alarm if you want to have some of these tees in your wardrobe.

Photo Credit: Just Don/@nickiminaj/Instagram