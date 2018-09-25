Moments From SS 2019 MFW That Made Us Go WTF?

It’s safe to say SS 2019 MFW had some of the most surprising runway moments. Although runway fashion it’s supposed to have that WOW factor, some designers took things quite far. Take a look at the most bizarre runway moments that made us go WTF???

Three Breasts

One of the most bizarre moments out of the entire fashion month was happening at the SS 2019 GCDS show. Designer Giuliano Calza sent a few models down the runway with a prosthetic third breast. The Italian label, which stands for God Can’t Destroy Streetwear, had models wearing tiny tops underneath which you could see a fake third breast places in between their real ones. People on social media were quick to recognize the possible inspiration behind this bizarre moment. A scene from the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger film Total Recall features a three-breasted prostitute who flashes her chest at the actor’s character. We witnessed a real-life triple underboob moment – sounds as weird as it looks!