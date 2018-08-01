Fashion

Madewell Is The Next Brand To Extend Sizing

Madewell is the latest fashion label to follow the efforts for inclusivity in the industry. This is one of the many brands that decided to extend their size range and become a part of the revolutionary movement. It is a very important time for beauty and fashion, with the new diversity changes falling into place. It all started at the beginning of 2018 when this brand actually extended a part of their denim designs up to a size 35. But thankfully, they didn’t stop there. Now they have even bigger news to announce.

As of yesterday, the label is offering expanded sizes on 40% of their range. It is definitely a huge advancement, knowing how many women love their designs. Madewell is planning on implementing this novelty on their whole collection. Ladies you can now head to their shops to start splurging on the new arrivals in all of their locations. If you prefer online shopping, the brand’s website also includes a diverse size range for their iconic ultra-flattering denim in 15 different styles.

All of the denim goodies will now be available in sizes that start at 23 and go up to 37. When it comes to tops, blouses, dresses, sweaters, the sizes will vary from XXS to 3X or 00 to 16. The brand has still a long way to go until they become completely inclusive, but this is a huge step forward. Madewell’s Dot-Com Try-On program will be available in stores, so you can try all of the styles you like and make an order on everything you want to get. If you are a member of the “Insider” loyalty club you can even get free shipping.

“We’ve been closely working with third party fit experts to create our extended sizes according to industry standards in the perfect fit across all styles. This is part of our larger initiative to reinvent the standard of fit to reflect the real, diverse spectrum of the American customer.”- says the brand’s press release.

When you visit madewell.com, you can scroll through your favorite items and check if they are available in your size. The other option is to simply choose the Extended Sizes section that appears on the website, and see all the additions with one click. Until now, the label offered curve silhouettes only for jeans, but this extension is everything we’ve been waiting for. At that time, they also added the “Curvy” silhouette, meant for women with accented curves. J Crew, Madewell’s sister company recently teamed up with Universal Standard to release a collection with extended sizing as well.

Photo Credit: Madewell

