Kim Kardashian’s Most Naked Looks Ever

Kim Kardashian is the OG when it comes to naked appearances. Even the star herself was “shocked” she won the CFDA’s Fashion Influencer Award saying that she’s “naked most of the time.” Whether is on the red carpet or on the streets, the beauty mogul always has all eyes on her. Flip through this article to see Kardashian’s riskiest looks ever.

Kim walked around town in a completely see-through plastic dress like is not a big deal! The question is: How she managed to avoid wardrobe malfunction? That trench did a pretty good job in covering her nips.