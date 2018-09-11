Kim Kardashian’s Most Naked Looks Ever

Kim-Kardashians-Most-Naked-Looks

Kim Kardashian is the OG when it comes to naked appearances. Even the star herself was “shocked” she won the CFDA’s Fashion Influencer Award saying that she’s “naked most of the time.” Whether is on the red carpet or on the streets, the beauty mogul always has all eyes on her. Flip through this article to see Kardashian’s riskiest looks ever.

Kim Kardashians Most Naked Looks

Photo By @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim walked around town in a completely see-through plastic dress like is not a big deal! The question is: How she managed to avoid wardrobe malfunction? That trench did a pretty good job in covering her nips.

Prev Page1 of 15

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion & makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Auditing her love for all things fashion & beauty won and now she is a full-time freelancer.