Kate Moss might be done with walking runways (not completely!), but her iconic style is still a hot topic. As one of the most popular 90’s models, Kate has worked with the most legendary designer names in the industry. Being so close to high fashion for years, Kate Moss developed a unique personal style that is as chic as it gets. Check out Kate Moss’s best looks that made us say, “WOW!”

When Kate Moss decides to take her pajamas out in public, you know it must be iconic. The pajama coordinates are a risky piece to pull off, but the former supermodel never had issues with bold fashion choices.