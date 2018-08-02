Kardashian-Jenners-Are-Back-For-Another-Calvin-Klein-Campaign

After a very successful first collaboration, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters are back with another Calvin Klein campaign. It seems that the most powerful clan in the world portrays the perfect all-American picture that Raf Simmons has in his mind. For the second time in a row, the innovative designer decided to tap sisters Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe to front his ads. The reason for the reunion is the brand’s Fall 2018 #MyCalvins campaign.



Once again Willy Vanderperre stood behind the camera to capture the very authentic images. It’s all done in a black-and-white technique. Kendall joined the iconic photographer and documented all of the fun behind-the-scenes moments. The supermodel took out her Contax T2 and started taking shots of her mega-popular sisters, who are her biggest inspiration.

“I’m very observant. I take everything in when I’m on set, even things like lighting, and how to set my camera. It’s nice being on set and getting to take pictures of my sisters again. They’re all so beautiful, which makes them easy to photograph. These are good memories to have.”- Kendall said.

For a second time, the collection is all about underwear and classic denim pieces. Raf Simmons once again reworked the dark washed denim fabric and made timeless jeans, shirts, and jackets from it. The undies are simple, with the label’s striking logo all over.

This second campaign is so much different from the debuting one, although they were shot a few months apart. The Fall 2018 ads were taken in March when Khloe was still pregnant with daughter True. Kylie, on the other hand, gave birth to Stormi on February 1, a month before the photoshoot took place. For the Spring 2018 shoot, the beauty mogul was actually keeping her pregnancy a secret. Although the rumor was already out by the debut of the pictures in January, Jenner still decided to hide under oversized blankets.

“I think we were all a little more comfortable this time around, but shooting for Calvin Klein is always a little bit intimidating. Shooting in underwear at eight-and-a-half months pregnant is even more intimidating.”- Khloe shared her experience with People.

The pictures are so surreal, they can easily become the new family portrait for the sisters. If you are obsessed with the pieces on the shots just as much as we are, you can start shopping at Calvin Klein’s stores.

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein