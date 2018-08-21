Kaia Gerber’s Capsule For Karl Lagerfeld Is Here

Models designing capsules is the next big thing in fashion. After the planetary success of Gigi Hadid’s collaborations with Tommy Hilfiger, and Bella Hadid’s with Chrome Hearts, another rising star is going the same way. The partnership between the iconic Karl Lagerfeld and Kaia Gerber was announced earlier this year. A few months later, we finally have a first look at what the model-of-the-moment included in her first capsule.

The two focused on delivering designs that literally every fashionista can wear. You will see a fabulous mix of Kaia’s signature Californian vibe, and classy details that come from Karl’s endless love for Paris. The dominant colors are, of course, black, red and white. Cool blazers, labeled tees, jeans, hoodies, dresses are just a part of the pieces that the duo will release. If you are obsessed with everything Karl, plus love the laid-back style of Kaia, you will definitely want to splurge on several items. Both Kaia’s and Karl’s signatures are plastered all over the designs, so they’ve officially joined the logomania madness.

Since clothing is not enough, Gerber stepped up her game and designed an array of accessories. The line features many trendy bags, socks, jewelry, sunglasses, caps, and so much more. Lagerfeld, who is known for shooting his own campaigns, once again stood behind the camera. The pictures were taken at a warm L.A. location that perfectly fits the stylings.

“He is the world’s most iconic fashion designer; she is the world’s most in-demand model. This year, Karl Lagerfeld and Kaia Gerber have fused their original inspirations to create a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories — and it’s just days away from launching. Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia combines his timeless, Parisian chic aesthetic with her confident vision and L.A. style. The designs bring a relaxed, cool girl touch to Karl’s iconic wardrobe essentials like tuxedo blazers, biker jackets, and little black dresses.”- says the label’s site.

This is Gerber’s debut designing experience, and she’s only 16 years old. Cindy Crawford’s mini-me made her runway debut in 2017 at Calvin Klein’s Spring 2018 runway presentation. Since September last year, Kaia has walked all of the high-end catwalks a model could wish for. The young supermodel opened Chanel’s Fall 2018 show back in October. Definitely an amazing head start of a very promising career.

The Karl x Kaia collection will be available starting from August 30. Lagerfeld will set up special events to celebrate the release in Paris, L.A., and New York. The line will exclusively be sold through revolve.com and karl.com.

Photo Credit: Karl Lagerfeld