Are you still seeing stars from last night’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show? Over the past few weeks, Instagram was overflowing with sexy shots from the runway that you probably saw over a hundred times. Today, we bring you some of the hot, jaw-dropping looks that you actually might have missed. Take a look at some of the sultriest supermodels showing off their amazing bodies in the most opulent lingerie pieces.



Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is a true delight to look at no matter what she wears. While everyone saw the stunning Mary Katrantzou ensemble that Gigi flaunted, somehow this tartan look slipped our keen eye. That’s why we decided to enchant you with one of the sexiest outfits from the 2018 VS show that you might have missed.