Isabel Marant & L’Oréal Paris Unveil Makeup Collection

Ever since Isabel Marant and L’Oréal Paris announced they will be releasing a makeup collaboration, we’ve been so excited to get the first look. The news first came in June this year, and now the two brands are showing you the complete line. The Isabel Marant x L’Oréal Paris delivers five gorgeous and very versatile products you can use in so many different ways.



“I approached this makeup collection in the same way I design my ready-to-wear collections: to be wearable anytime, anywhere. For me, Parisian cool is not about social media perfection, it is a natural elegance. Super-natural for the day then statement updates for the night with a dark eye or a bright red lip. But never both at the same time. And always worn with a slightly offbeat edge. Imperfection has a charm all its own. A make-up embracing your own personality I would say, understated not overdone. We’ve made the tones and the shades for natural looks: a nude lipstick, transparent mascara, a cheek tint for a flush that looks healthy and natural.”- Marant told British Vogue.

The French designer and the iconic makeup brand will be releasing two lip products. Since no makeup collection is ready without a lipstick, Marant made sure that it was the first product on her list. The Smile Colour Riche Matte Lipstick will come in seven different shades, all super-rich, pigmented and shine-free. The best thing about this lipstick is that it’s super-buildable, and your pout will always look fresh. It will be sold for $12.

The second lip product is so versatile, that you can also use it on the cheeks as well. It’s the Amaze Gloss, which will cost $12 as well. It only comes in one universal sheer pink shade, ideal for any skin tone.

Isabel and L’Oréal Paris want to make your skin glow with the Shine Skin Beautifier, sold for $16. This tint will perfectly blur your pores while leaving a natural, ethereal glow. All you need is your fingers, to apply it anytime and anywhere.

The Smokey Eyeshadow Duo will be sold for $14 and features two statement shades. You can use it to get the ideal Parisian smokey eye with dark charcoal and emerald hues. Mix and match the shades to get a day-to-night look.

Last, but not least, the collaboration delivers a transparent mascara, Wanted. Since Isabel is all about natural, chic looks, this $14 product will be a great addition to your bag, for both eyes and eyebrows.

If you are completely obsessed with Isabel’s effortless Parisian chic, you can now get your hands on an affordable product created by the queen herself. While a single Marant bag can cost you over $1,000, the collaboration with L’Oréal Paris will be definitely available for everyone at inexpensive prices. The line will be sold online starting on September 19. It will drop in stores on September 27, on the day of Marant’s show at PFW.

Photo Credit: Isabel Marant x L’Oréal Paris