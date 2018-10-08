Is The H&M And Moschino Collaboration Inspired By Versace?

One of the most anticipated collections of the year it’s officially on its way. When Moschino and H&M first announced their collaboration back in April, we all got super-excited. H&M is one of the brands that allows everyone to get their hands on high-end designs at affordable prices. The news didn’t come much as a surprise, considering the fact that the Swedish retailer has released lines with names such as Stella McCartney, Erdem, Versace, Alexander Wang, Karl Lagerfeld, Balmain and more.

The brand releases these exclusive collaborations once a year, blessing their customers with a unique chance to own a piece from their favorite luxury fashion house.