How to Wear Bodysuit Like a Celebrity

A bodysuit might be a risky piece, but celebrities have no issues to style it in all the sexy ways. Here is your celebrity-approved guide to wearing a bodysuit like a pro. Flip through these images to discover all the hot styling options you have with this skin-tight piece.

Bella Hadid

The younger Hadid sister is no stranger to naked looks. She took her mesh lingerie out in public in combination with a black cardigan and jeans. This is definitely not your ordinary all-black look.