Patterned hosiery is such a chic way to add life to your fall and winter outfits. However, many ladies shy away from hosiery with prints because they find it hard to style it. So, we just made the ultimate guide on how to style patterned hosiery for you to get inspired.

Opt for hosiery with a soft pattern if you are not big on loud prints. Keep in mind that this type of hosiery goes well with both outfits that don’t involve print as well as ones that do. So, it’s really worth it to invest in such a piece.