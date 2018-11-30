How to Measure Your Bra Size

The ability to measure your own bra size is a great tool to have. It can make life much easier for you. However, most people feel that it’s a complicated skill to learn. I’m here to break that illusion for you and show you how easy it is to measure your own bra size.

It’s important to remember as you are doing this that you need to be wearing a basic demi bra. You shouldn’t be wearing a push up bra, as that will affect your results, but you should be wearing a bra. If you are not, that will also affect your results. So, you need to be lightly lifted in a regular demi bra.

Measuring the Band Size

First, you are going to measure your band size. The band size is the number part of your bra measurement (example: 34 or 36). There are two ways to do this, and I will show you both.

The first way is to measure directly under your bust at the top of your ribs. Make sure the measuring tape is flat around you while you are measuring. When I measure myself there, I get 29’’. Then, you add 5 to whatever number you got. So, my number became 34 when I added the 5 to 29. For another example, if you measured 31’’ across directly under your bust, your band size is a 36 (31+5).

The second way to measure your band size is simpler. I prefer it. You measure the area above your bust. Bring the measuring tape around your back and under both of your armpits. Have it meet at the center above your bust. The number you get should accurately be your band size. For instance, when I measure above my bust, I get 34’’, and I wear a 34C. That’s the quicker and easier way to do this.

Be sure when you are measuring not to pull the measuring tape too tight or to keep it too loose, as it will mess with the results. Keeping it just a little loose is the best way to go.

Figuring Out Your Cup Size

Now that you have the band size, you can figure out your cup size. To do this, you measure the fullest part of your bust directly over your nipple line. Be sure the measuring tape is even around your body. When I measure around my nipple line, I get 37’’. Now, I take the number I got around the fullest part of my breast and subtract the number I got for the band size. So, in my case, I subtract 34 from 37 giving me 3.

That number will determine the bust size.

If the fullest part of your bust is 1’’ larger than your band size, you are an A cup.

If the fullest part of your bust is 2’’ larger than your band size, you are a B cup.

If the fullest part of your bust is 3’’ larger than your band size, you are a C cup.

If the fullest part of your bust is 4’’ larger than your band size, you are a D cup.

If the fullest part of your bust is 5’’ larger than your band size, you are a DD cup.

And so on.

In my case, since the fullest part of my bust was 3 inches larger than my band size, I am a C cup. This makes my full bra size a 34C.

Here’s another example: A few years ago I was a 32D. When I would measure above my bust line for my band, it was 32’’ (my band size). Then, when I measured around my bust, it was 36’’. 36-32 is 4, giving me a D cup. So, I was a 32D.

Comfort Matters Most

In the end, it is comfort that matters most. Whatever style and size you feel comfortable in is always the right fit for you. So, if you measure one size and feel more comfortable in another, then go for it!

Now that you know how to measure your bust, you can take away the stress of having someone else measure it for you in a store. So, take out your measuring tape, and try it out!

