How To Look Sexy in a Suit

A woman’s power suit is such a versatile ensemble. You can rock it day and night with a bit of a creativity. Celebrities love donning suits this season. And they are doing it in the sexiest possible ways. Skin showing, plunging necklines, and sultry lingerie are just a few of the factors that you have to keep in mind if you want to look sexy in a suit. Check out these fierce outfits for inspiration.

Lais Ribeiro

The Victoria’s Secret Angel literally stopped traffic with her daring suit choice. If you want to add sultry vibes to the look, forget about wearing a top. Instead, go with the naked version. Another thing that we absolutely love about the ensemble is the mix of wide-legged pants and a skin-tight blazer.