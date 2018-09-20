How To Get The Favorite Looks From This Year’s Emmys

There were no doubt some stunning looks on the red carpet for this year’s Prime Time Emmy Awards.

If you’re  like me, part of the main reason you watch the Emmy’s is so that you can drool over the gowns dream of wearing.  One thing is certain, they always keep it sophisticated and classy.  The Met Gala is always exiting for fashion gazing also, but it’s a night and day difference in style from the Emmy’s. Here is my top 5 favorite looks from this year’s Emmys, and I have found similar pieces for you to shop just in case you have some fancy attire-worth event in your future!

1.  Scarlett Johansson

Get This Deep Plunge Dress From Lavish Alice For $103.00 Here.

Get This Deep V Gown By Alex Perry For $706.00  Here.

Get This Metallic Silver StrapPy Sandals By Retilthrpy For $38.93 Here.

Get This Box Clutch with Embroidery And Beading By Santi For $195.00 Here.

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music, but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place sometimes! I have always been in front of the camera, but felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how it started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help them be their best fashion forward self they can be.