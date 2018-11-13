How Christian Siriano Went From Project’s Runway Contestant to Host

Christian Siriano is undoubtedly the most successful contestant that ever competed in Project Runway. In fact, he has come such a long way that now he and model pal Karlie Kloss are the new hosts of the popular television show. Take a look at the designer’s evolution to see how he went from Project Runway’s contestant and winner to its host.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

It all started 10 years ago when Siriano auditioned for Project Runway. During the show, he won three challenges, the most of any contestant of season four. He impressed many influential people with his talent among which his mentor Toni Gunn:

“I really believe he is his generation’s Marc Jacobs. I really do. We have found America’s next great fashion designer,” the host stated at the 2008 GLAAD Awards.

It was clear that a fashion star is born.

